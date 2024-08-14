VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/13/2024

Tuesday August 13, 2024

6:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Kear Road in Pleasant Township for a report of two suspicious vehicles.

8:00 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

8:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jennings Delphos Road in Washington Township for a complaint of property damage.

8:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a stolen black 2022 Moritz 18-foot dump trailer. The trailer was taken some time between Saturday and Tuesday.

10:22 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Clay Road in Washington Township for a subject who was ill.

12:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township for a report of a burglary. Deputies located the involved vehicle in the area occupied by three suspects. Charges of possession of criminal tools, a first degree misdemeanor, criminal damaging, a second degree misdemeanor, and criminal trespassing, a fourth degree misdemeanor were filed in Van Wert Municipal Court on two suspects. Timothy Richard Schnepp, 38, of Paulding, and Mark A. Sampson, 33, of Van Wert were both issued a summons to appear.

12:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hall Drive in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of criminal damaging.

12:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a complaint of an abandon vehicle.

4:25 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of being out a large sum of money from a Crypto scam.

5:57 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject not feeling well.

6:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township to check an open line 911 call.

6:18 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of Chenowith Road in Ridge Township for a report of a ditch fire.

7:42 p.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire and EMS responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

8:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a domestic dispute.

10:20 p.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire and EMS responded to an area of Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2018 red Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by Sonya Colbert of Wren was northbound on Van Wert Wilshire Road and failed to negotiate the curve, went off the left side of the road and struck a mailbox and then went into the ditch. Colbert was treated at the scene.