VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/14/2024

Wednesday August 14, 2024

6:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a subject who may have been in mental distress.

6:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to take a report for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer that had occurred on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

9:48 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township for a subject who had fallen.

9:56 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a location on West Street in the Village of Rockford to assist on a residential structure fire.

1:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

3:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a resident.

4:40 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was not feeling well.

6:34 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for attempted trespass in a habitation, a third degree felony. Johnathon Matthew Carl Wilt, 34, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.