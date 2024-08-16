VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/15/2024

Thursday August 15, 2024

10:00 a.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township. A 2016 GMC Savanna driven by Ricky O. Pierce of Ohio City and a 2007 Western Star semi driven by Brylen Christopher Ward of Quincy, Michigan were involved in the rear-end collision. Pierce was stopped at the stop sign and was hit from behind by Ward. Pierce was transported by Van Wert EMS to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. Ward was issued a citation for assured clear distance.

10:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hessian Road in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of trespassing.

11:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of abandoned dogs.

1:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

1:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

2:27 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who was lethargic.

2:56 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Thomas Road in York Township for a complaint of theft.

3:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kings Church Road in Harrison Township on a complaint of trespassing.

4:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Slane Road in Hoaglin Township for a stray dog contained on the property.

7:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a subject reported to be laying along the roadway.

8:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Slack Road in Ridge Township to assist with a juvenile being unruly.

8:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Vision Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.