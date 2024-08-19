Van Wert Police blotter 8/11-8/18/24

Van Wert Police

Sunday, August 11 – an unruly juvenile report was taken in the 200 block of S. Cherry St.

Sunday, August 11 – domestic violence was reported in the 900 block of Frothingham St.

Sunday, August 11 – criminal damaging occurred in the 100 block of Crestwood Drive.

Sunday, August 11 – an accident was reported in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Sunday, August 11 – a report was made in reference to a theft that occurred at Walmart.

Sunday, August 11 – a domestic violence report was taken in the 400 block of N. Cherry St. The incident is under investigation.

Sunday, August 11 – arrested Preston Lawson for domestic violence by threat. The arrest was made in the 700 block of E. Sycamore St.

Monday, August 12 – the police department received a report of a barking dog in the 400 block of Neel Ave.

Monday, August 12 – a report was taken for criminal mischief at Franklin Park.

Monday, August 12 – arrested Kayla Ricker and issued a summons for theft in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Monday, August 12 – a telecommunication harassment report was taken in the 200 block of Wassenberg Drive.

Tuesday, August 13 – a theft was reported in the 800 block of George St. After an investigation, Dorothy Tangeman was charged with theft.

Wednesday, August 14 – an animal registration violation report was taken after a dog bit was reported in the 200 block of N. Chestnut St.

Wednesday, August 14 – arrested Johnathon M. Wilt, 24, of Van Wert in the 100 block of Hawthorne St. on an active warrant out of Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Wednesday, August 14 – a report was made in reference to a theft that occurred at Walmart.

Thursday, August 15 – arrested Tyler Levi Kast for domestic violence and strangulation in connection with an incident in the 900 block of E. Crawford St.

Thursday, August 15 – a report of criminal trespassing was made in the 100 block of S. Washington St.

Thursday, August 15 – a protection order violation was reported at the intersection of S. Walnut St. and E. Ervin Rd.

Thursday, August 15 – telecommunication harassment was reported in the 1100 block of Woodland Ave.

Friday, August 16 – a criminal trespassing report was taken in the 100 block of N. Cherry St.

Friday, August 16 – a junk report was taken in the 1100 block of E. Central Ave.

Friday, August 16 – criminal mischief was reported in the 1400 block of Leeson Ave.

Friday, August 16 – a welfare check was conducted at Apple Glenn Apartments.

Friday, August 16 – a theft was taken in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Saturday, August 17 – an unwanted person was reported in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Saturday, August 17 – telephone harassment was reported in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Sunday, August 18 – a breaking and entering incident was reported in the 1000 block of Pratt St.