VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/16/2024

Friday August 16, 2024

2:52 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a location on Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a carbon monoxide detector alarm.

7:10 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Collins Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

7:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to check the report of a male subject setting along the roadway.

8:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bockey Road in Jackson Township for a report of a semi-truck blocking the roadway.

8:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a complaint of a stray dog.

9:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of trespassing.

12:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to area of Liberty Union Road in Union Township to check the welfare of a subject walking along the roadway.

1:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Pollock Road in Union Township on a complaint of two loose dogs.

1:33 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway for an active medical alarm.

2:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

2:19 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Shawnee Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

4:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Street in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of criminal damaging.

4:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

7:43 p.m. -Deputies responded to a residence on Williams Street in the Village of Willshire to check an open line 911 call.

7:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township to check the report of an occupied disabled vehicle.

8:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of a stray dog that attacked their dog.

9:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of all terrain vehicles running the streets.

10:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a complaint of reckless driving.