VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/16/2024
Friday August 16, 2024
2:52 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a location on Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a carbon monoxide detector alarm.
7:10 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Collins Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.
7:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to check the report of a male subject setting along the roadway.
8:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bockey Road in Jackson Township for a report of a semi-truck blocking the roadway.
8:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a complaint of a stray dog.
9:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of trespassing.
12:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to area of Liberty Union Road in Union Township to check the welfare of a subject walking along the roadway.
1:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Pollock Road in Union Township on a complaint of two loose dogs.
1:33 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway for an active medical alarm.
2:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a complaint of reckless driving.
2:19 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Shawnee Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.
4:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Street in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of criminal damaging.
4:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a complaint of reckless driving.
7:43 p.m. -Deputies responded to a residence on Williams Street in the Village of Willshire to check an open line 911 call.
7:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township to check the report of an occupied disabled vehicle.
8:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of a stray dog that attacked their dog.
9:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of all terrain vehicles running the streets.
10:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a complaint of reckless driving.
POSTED: 08/19/24 at 8:41 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement