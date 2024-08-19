VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/17/2024

Saturday August 17, 2024

9:12 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Giffin Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject not feeling well.

12:04 p.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash in the area of U.S. 224 at Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

1:55 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS and Delphos EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Washington Township for a subject who was ill.

2:15 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.

3:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a Sylvan Eliminator boat that was left upside down along the roadway.

6:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to check an occupied disabled vehicle.

6:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 224 in Jackson Township. The incident was investigated the by Ohio State Highway Patrol.

9:15 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a subject having a reaction to medication.

10:03 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having difficulty breathing.

10:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of two vehicles in the area with occupants standing around the roadway.

10:08 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Bebb Street in the Village of Venedocia for a subject having difficulty breathing.

10:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pollock Road in Tully Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

11:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of aggravated menacing and criminal damaging. Alec Lynn Thomas, 40, of Convoy was arrested on the above charges and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.