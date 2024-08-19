VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/18/2024

Sunday August 18, 2024

1:02 a.m. – Deputies picked up a stray dog in an area of Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert.

2:07 a.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a subject who had fallen.

3:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Converse Roselm Road in Jennings Township for a report of an injured dog along the roadway.

Firefighters and deputies were on the scene of this early Sunday morning house fire. Bob Barnes photo

3:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire to assist the Decatur Police in checking a location for a missing person.

5:23 a.m. – Deputies from Mercer County, Van Wert County, Rockford Fire, Ohio City Fire, Mendon Fire, and CERT responded to a report of a residential structure fire on the Van Wert Mercer County Line Road in Liberty Township.

7:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to assist the New Haven Police.

9:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire to check a location for a missing person.

10:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

10:21 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Madison Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

2:09 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Jones Hughes Road in York Township for a subject who had fallen.

4:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

6:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township to assist with a juvenile that was being unruly.

8:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Slane Road in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of a missing dog.

9:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2022 Toyota Celica driven by Preston Phillips of Pleasant Township was eastbound on U.S. 30 in lane two near U.S. Route 224. Phillips attempted to merge from lane two to take the U.S. 224 exit and sideswiped a 2016 Red Ram 3500 towing an enclosed trailer driven by Gregory Miller of Lancaster, who was traveling eastbound on U.S. 30 near U.S. 224, causing minor damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported at the time of the crash. Both units were driven from the scene.