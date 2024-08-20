Annual event planed at Venedocia church

Submitted information

VENEDOCIA — Salem Presbyterian Church of Venedocia will be celebrating a longtime community event with its 107th Gymanfa Ganu at 7 p.m. Sunday, September 3. The Gymanfa Ganu (pronounced “Ga-mahn’-fa Ga’-nee”) is a Welsh festival of song and is a tradition celebrated around the world.

The village of Venedocia has strong Welsh roots, being settled in 1848 by three Welsh families. Those early settlers brought with them deep love for music, particularly for singing in four-part harmony. The first church was built in 1851 and the present church building was finished in 1898.

Historically held on the Sunday before Labor Day, people come from many different states to renew friendships and to participate in the singing. To hear the grand old Welsh hymns sung in four-part harmony by a large and very enthusiastic congregation is very inspiring.

Truman Littler and Elyse Hartman

The director for this year will be Mr. Truman Littler. Truman, originally from Oil City, Pennsylvania, is now in his third year as choir director at Elida Middle School where he teaches over 190 students in grades 6-8. In addition to teaching, he coaches track and field, serves on the school’s building leadership team and their PBIS committee. He holds a bachelor of music degree from Youngstown State University and is currently pursuing a master of music education degree at Ohio University. Previously, he held the position of assistant conductor with the Stambaugh Chorus of Youngstown, including a notable performance at Carnegie Hall. He is a member of the Lima Symphony Chorus, Trinity Chancel Choir, and Lima Beane Chorus. His professional affiliations include the Ohio Music Education Association, American Choral Directors Association, and Ohio Association of Track & Cross-Country Coaches. This will not be Truman’s first time directing a Gymanfa as he directed the Gomer, Ohio Gymanfa in 2023.

Musicians for the 2024 Gymanfa Ganu will be Elyse Hartman; soprano, who will be singing Malotte’s, “The Lord’s Prayer”.

Elyse Hartman is a dedicated local performer and musician with deep roots in the arts. Her journey began with singing in church, and she actively sought performance opportunities throughout her time at Fredericktown Local Schools, participating in the choir, band, and drama departments. Elyse continued her musical education at Capital University, where she participated the Capital University Women’s Chorus, Embrace Worship Band, and the Capital University Contemporary Art Worship Band. Recently, she completed her fourth production at Amil Teller’s Encore Theatre in Lima. Elyse is continuing her love for music as the assistant marching band director at Upper Scioto Valley Local Schools, as she begins her third season in this role.

The vocal quartet, “4Praising” will be singing Randall Thompson’s, “Alleluia”. The quartet is comprised of Cathy Woodward, soprano; Deb Imbrock, alto; Kevin Reeks, tenor and Truman Littler, bass.

Also, among locally rooted musicians, Connie O’Neill and Joyce (Summersett) Morris will be returning as the pianist and organist for the evening’s celebration. They were both raised in Salem Church and are both accomplished musicians who have participated in many past Gymanfa.

A light supper will be served from 4:30-6 p.m. for a free-will donation. The Gymanfa will begin promptly at 7p.m. All are welcome.

Salem Presbyterian Church is located at 15240 Main Street (Ohio 116) in Venedocia.