VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/19/2024

Monday August 19, 2024

12:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Pratt Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

7:28 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was disoriented.

10:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bockey Road in Washington Township to standby as a peace officer.

10:43 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject with chest pain.

10:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:23 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Willshire Ohio City Road in Liberty Township for a subject with low oxygen levels.

1:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Humane Society for a complaint of a subject falsely trying to surrender a dog.

2:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

2:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

6:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Pollock Road in Tully Township for a complaint of a suspicious vehicle.

6:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harvey Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a juvenile being unruly and left the residence. The juvenile was located and returned home.

7:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a noise disturbance.