VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/19/2024
Monday August 19, 2024
12:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Pratt Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.
7:28 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was disoriented.
10:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bockey Road in Washington Township to standby as a peace officer.
10:43 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject with chest pain.
10:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
11:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
11:23 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Willshire Ohio City Road in Liberty Township for a subject with low oxygen levels.
1:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Humane Society for a complaint of a subject falsely trying to surrender a dog.
2:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a complaint of reckless driving.
2:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
2:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a complaint of reckless driving.
6:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Pollock Road in Tully Township for a complaint of a suspicious vehicle.
6:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harvey Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a juvenile being unruly and left the residence. The juvenile was located and returned home.
7:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a noise disturbance.
POSTED: 08/20/24 at 8:29 am.