WWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/20/2024

Tuesday August 20, 2024

3:26 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who was not feeling well.

5:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wetzel Road in Jackson Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:51 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Sycamore Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject who was not feeling well.

9:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Feasby Wisener Road in Union Township to contact a resident for OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

1:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Feasby Wisener Road in Jackson Township for a report of two suspicious vehicles.

1:43 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Boroff Road in Ridge Township for a subject who was not feeling well.

3:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a fifth degree felony charge of violating protection order. Brandon D. Davis, 36, of Van Wert appeared in court and was released on bond.

5:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to collect property that was left along the roadway.

7:06 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Skinner Street in the City of Delphos for a subject having complication from recent surgery.

7:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to Edgewood Park in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Jennings Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.