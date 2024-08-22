VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/21/2024
Wednesday August 21, 2024
3:01 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.
8:14 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Bergner Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of theft.
9:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of a loose dog.
9:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a report of loose cattle in the roadway.
11:38 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with chest pain and difficulty breathing.
11:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of a loose dog.
6:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
6:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the Village of Convoy to assist with an unruly juvenile.
6:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in York Township for a report of an injured deer.
11:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a subject walking in the roadway.
POSTED: 08/22/24 at 7:38 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement