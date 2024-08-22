VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/21/2024

Wednesday August 21, 2024

3:01 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

8:14 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Bergner Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of theft.

9:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of a loose dog.

9:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a report of loose cattle in the roadway.

11:38 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with chest pain and difficulty breathing.

11:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of a loose dog.

6:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the Village of Convoy to assist with an unruly juvenile.

6:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in York Township for a report of an injured deer.

11:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a subject walking in the roadway.