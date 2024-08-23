VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/22/2024

Thursday August 22, 2024

12:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Fifth Street in the City of Delphos to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

4:26 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert who was not feeling well.

8:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township to check the welfare of a dog.

10:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Augustine Road in Liberty Township.

11:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sherman Street in the Village of Scott to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:43 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas County Court for a bond revocation. Nicole Marcine Cooper,41, of Willshire was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:29 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common County Pleas Court for a second degree felony charge of felonious assault. Korbin Scott Taylor, 26, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Middle Point Spur Road in Washington Township for a report of a vehicle blocking the roadway.

2:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a motor vehicle crash on private property. No injuries were reported.

3:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Middle Point Road in Washington Township to standby as a peace officer.

3:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fulton Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of failure to pay for gas.

5:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to check the welfare of two subjects sitting along the roadway.

5:45 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject who was not feeling well.

6:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a motor vehicle crash on private property, no injuries were reported.

6:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of suspicious person.