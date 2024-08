Church service Sunday at fairgrounds

Submitted information

Zion Christian Union Church will host a church service at 10 a.m. Sunday, September 1, in the Gospel Tent at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

The congregation of Zion Christian Union looks forward to welcoming old friends and many new friends in praise and worship. Enter the north entrance gate at the fairgrounds and tell the parking attendant that you are attending the church service.