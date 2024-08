Double A’s opening…

Paul Palmeter and Stacia Stripe cut the ribbon to celebrate the opening of Double A’s Dining on S. Shannon St. in Van Wert, the site of the former Black Angus. The locally owned establishment, which is open seven days a week, bills itself as offering the finest food all served with a smile. Palmeter and Stripe are flanked by Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price (left) and Van Wert Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Mark Verville (right). Photo submitted