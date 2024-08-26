Van Wert Police blotter 8/18-8/25/24

Van Wert Police

Sunday, August 18 – an unauthorized use report was taken in the 200 block of Webster Ave.

Sunday, August 18 – officers handled a domestic dispute in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Monday, August 19 – a male was reported missing. He was later located and it was determined that everything was okay.

Monday, August 19 – a breaking and entering incident was reported in the 1000 block of Pratt St. The intruder was shot and the case remains under investigation.

Monday, August 19 – a theft report was taken in the 200 block of N. Market St.

Monday, August 19 – animals at-large were reported in the 1100 block of Gatsby Blvd.

Monday, August 19 – a welfare check was conducted in the 900 block of Park St.

Monday, August 19 – arrested Shawn Michael Thomas for disorderly conduct by voluntary intoxication in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Wednesday, August 21 – a traffic citation was issued in the 700 block of N. Jefferson St.

Wednesday, August 21 – a report was made in reference to a scam that occurred in the 9000 block of John Brown Rd.

Wednesday, August 21 – a domestic dispute report was taken in the 500 block of South Ave.

Thursday, August 22 – arrested Jeffery D. Trammell for camping and using vehicles for living quarters in the city.

Thursday, August 22 – picked up Tasha Helstad of Biloxi, Mississippi on a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. She was transported from the Allen County Correctional Facility and was turned over to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

Thursday, August 22 – arrested Korbin Taylor on warrants out of Van Wert Municipal Court.

Thursday, August 22 – a miscellaneous drug offense was reported near the 300 block of N. Wall St.

Friday, August 23 – a missing person was reported in the 200 block of W. Ervin Rd.

Friday, August 23 – took a report of a theft in the 500 block of N. Race St.

Saturday, August 24 – a fire was reported in the 300 block of N. Jefferson St.

Saturday, August 24 – arrested Paul M. Vance for domestic violence by threat following an incident in the 800 block of E. Main St.

Saturday, August 24 – took a report of an unruly juvenile in the 300 block of Woodland Ave.

Saturday, August 24 – a report was made in reference to a theft at Walmart.

Saturday, August 24 – a traffic stop was conducted in the 300 block of S. Market St.

Saturday, August 24 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Sunday, August 25 – a theft report was taken in the 100 block of Brooks Ave.