VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/24/2024

Saturday August 24, 2024

12:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Tully Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

7:29 a.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS to a residence on Defiance Trail Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject with a laceration.

8:17 a.m. – Deputies along with Convoy and Van Wert EMS to a residence on Convoy Road in Union Township for a report of a subject not breathing.

8:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:15 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

1:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township to check an open line 911 call.

3:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to check the report of an occupied disabled vehicle.

5:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a loose dog.

5:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Union Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

7:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of McCleery Road in Ridge Township for a report of a female walking and may be in mental distress.

8:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital for a report of a subject being bitten by a dog on Converse Roselm Road.

8:33 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

8:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Pearson Road in Union Township to investigate a report of breaking and entering, and theft from a storage unit.

9:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point.

10:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of criminal damaging.

11:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.

11:31 p.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert EMS responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.