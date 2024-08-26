VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/25/2024

Sunday August 25, 2024

12:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Fourth Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

8:59 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Jackson Street in the Village of Wren for a subject not feeling well.

1:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township to check the welfare of some dogs.

6:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Jackson Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

8:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fife Road in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of two stay dogs.

8:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

9:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Maple Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of a possible domestic dispute.