VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/25/2024
Sunday August 25, 2024
12:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Fourth Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.
8:59 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Jackson Street in the Village of Wren for a subject not feeling well.
1:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
3:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
3:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township to check the welfare of some dogs.
6:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Jackson Township to check an abandoned 911 call.
8:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fife Road in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of two stay dogs.
8:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township for a report of a domestic dispute.
9:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Maple Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of a possible domestic dispute.
POSTED: 08/26/24 at 8:52 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement