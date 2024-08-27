VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/26/2024

Monday August 26, 2024

1:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to check the area for a reported traffic hazard.

4:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to remove debris from the roadway.

5:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

7:38 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on South Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject who had fallen.

9:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Ohio City Road in Liberty Township on a complaint of suspicious persons.

10:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lorber Street in the Village of Convoy to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

11:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Grove Church Road in Liberty Township for a complaint of harassment.

11:42 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a subject with chest pain.

12:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lorber Street in the Village of Convoy to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

12:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Peter Collins Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of theft.

1:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Greenville Road in Liberty Township for a report of puppies possibly being dumped.

2:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to check the report of a disabled vehicle.

3:57 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of aggravated menacing.

4:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Willshire Ohio City Road in Liberty Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Burris Road in Liberty Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

6:07 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who was not feeling well.

6:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Converse Roselm Road in Washington Township for a complaint of dumped trash.

6:38 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a subject feeling weak.

6:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a resident.

7:45 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who had fallen.

8:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Collins Road in Ridge Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert City Police.

8:53 p.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert Fire responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township. A 2014 Buick Encore driven by a juvenile from Payne, was westbound on U.S. 224. The other vehicle, a 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan being driven by Nicole Strine of Illinois, was eastbound on 224. The juvenile attempted to turn left onto Van Wert Decatur Road and struck the van in the front left corner, causing the van to go off the right side of the road. The car came to a stop in the middle of the road. Strine was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital by Van Wert EMS and the driver and passenger of the car were not transported.

10:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Stamm Road in Harrison Township for a complaint of two loose dogs.