VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/27/2024

Tuesday August 27, 2024

2:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Liberty Township to check for a report of possible domestic dispute.

3:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

4:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

7:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Stamm Road in Harrison Township for a report of two stray dogs.

8:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Monticello Spencerville Road in Jennings Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

8:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Vine Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

9:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of theft.

9:49 a.m. – Deputies and Wren EMS responded to a location on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire for a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on private property. Deputies arrived and found the pedestrian, James Dellinger, 70, of Willshire lying on the ground surrounded by local individuals helping him. The driver of a 2019 Kia Optima, Paul Sturwold, 68, of St. Marys, said he didn’t see Dellinger and backed up into him. Dellinger was treated at the scene and transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital by Wren EMS for treatment.

9:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a report of theft.

12:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township to check the report of an occupied disabled vehicle.

12:17 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area in the 400 block of North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of open burning.

12:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Union Pleasant Road in Pleasant Township for a report of two stray dogs.

1:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Euclid Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.

2:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of a possibly neglected stray dog.

5:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.