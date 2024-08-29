VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/28/2024

Wednesday August 28, 2024

9:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

9:47 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Defiance County for failure to appear. Rickie Welker, 42, of Van Wert was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending extradition.

10:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

11:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of a vehicle parked in the roadway.

1:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a subject putting debris along the roadway.

3:01 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of theft.

4:42 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of Zion Church Road in Allen County, Ohio for Mutual Aid with Spencerville Fire.

4:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Horn Road in Tully Township for a report of domestic violence.

5:29 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who was choking.

8:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a report of a suspicious person.

10:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

11:18 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.