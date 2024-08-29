VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/28/2024
Wednesday August 28, 2024
9:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.
9:47 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Defiance County for failure to appear. Rickie Welker, 42, of Van Wert was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending extradition.
10:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
11:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of a vehicle parked in the roadway.
1:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a subject putting debris along the roadway.
3:01 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of theft.
4:42 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of Zion Church Road in Allen County, Ohio for Mutual Aid with Spencerville Fire.
4:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Horn Road in Tully Township for a report of domestic violence.
5:29 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who was choking.
8:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a report of a suspicious person.
10:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
11:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of reckless driving.
11:18 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.
