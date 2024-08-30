VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/29/2024

Thursday August 29, 2024

2:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

8:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in York Township for a complaint of a stray dog that killed their chickens.

9:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in York Township for a report of a loose dog.

11:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Spur Road in Washington Township to check the welfare of a resident.

12:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Glenmore Road in Liberty Township for a report of a suspicious person.

12:57 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a location on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject who had fallen.

3:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Jackson Township for a report of a stolen trailer.

5:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Jennings Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tumbleson Road in Pleasant Township to check an open line 911 call.

6:19 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the City of Van Wert for a report of theft at the Van Wert County Fair Grounds.

8:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy to assist with a juvenile being unruly.

8:53 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a location on Glenmore Road in Liberty Township for a residential fire alarm.

9:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of reckless driving.

9:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in York Township for a complaint of a subject on a bicycle that can’t be seen in the dark.

10:01 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Tully Township for a subject who had fallen.

10:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2001 Ford Ranger driven by Tamara Lozier of Michigan was southbound on Ohio 118 near Emerson Rd. when the car struck something in the roadway, causing it to spin 180 degrees and slide off the roadway before coming to a stop in a cornfield. The sustained minor damage to the vehicle. No injuries were reported at the time of the crash.