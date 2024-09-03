VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/1/2024

Sunday September 1, 2024

12:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sycamore Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of suspicious activity.

3:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Skinner Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of two loose dogs.

9:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township on a complaint of vehicle damage caused by debris in the roadway.

10:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Union Township on a complaint of theft.

12:12 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Shawn M. Thomas, 38, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Koch Road in Liberty Township on a complaint of a stray dog.

1:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of theft.

1:44 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty walking.

2:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a child custody dispute.

2:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a complaint of a loose dog.

3:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a report of a vehicle parked on the road.

3:30 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of theft.

4:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township on a report of an injured dog.

5:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bebb Street in the Village of Venedocia to check the welfare of a resident.

5:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kings Church Road in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Woodlawn Road in Liberty Township for a stay dog that may be injured.

6:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township for a report of a suspicious person.

7:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

7:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a vehicle being struck on private property. No injuries were reported.

8:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

9:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Union Township for a complaint of domestic violence. Jeffrey Jacob Delgado, 36, of Union Township was arrested and is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility on one count of first degree misdemeanor charge of domestic violence.

10:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of an assault.

10:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of harassment.