VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/2/2024

Monday September 2, 2024

12:09 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a subject who was ill.

7:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of two injured dogs.

8:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

9:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a complaint of a loose dog.

10:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to ana rea of Plum Street in the Village of Venedocia to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:21 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Jason Allen Tallman, 42, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ervin Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of breaking and entering and theft from a storage unit.

11:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Hessian Road in Hoaglin Township for a residential alarm.

11:58 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a unconscious subject.

12:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Union Township for a report of breaking and entering to a vacant residence.

2:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to check an abandoned 911 call.

2:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a motor vehicle crash on private property, no injuries were reported.

3:26 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with an allergic reaction.

3:29 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

4:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of debris on the roadway.

6:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Reidenbaugh Road in Harrison Township for a complaint of fraud.

6:06 p.m. – Deputies spoke with residents from the City of Van Wert having a domestic dispute.

7:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of an assault.

11:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of harassment.