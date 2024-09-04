Van Wert Police blotter 8/25-9/2/24

Van Wert Police

Sunday, August 25 – arrested Kevin Keims on a warrant from Putnam County.

Sunday, August 25 – officers conducted a welfare check on a male in the 500 block of Collins Ave.

Monday, August 26 – a miscellaneous incident was reported in the 300 block of Euclid Ave.

Monday, August 26 – a parking ticket was issued in the 1000 block of E. Sycamore St.

Monday, August 26 – received a report of an alleged assault that occurred at Danfoss.

Monday, August 26 – a traffic stop was made in the 500 block of N. Washington St.

Monday, August 26 – a dispute report was made in the 700 block of S. Shannon St.

Tuesday, August 27 – a breaking and entering report was made after an attempt was made to gain entry to a business in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Tuesday, August 27 – a traffic stop was made in the 1300 block of Woodland Ave.

Tuesday, August 27 – arrested Zachary Kupfersmith for a failure to appear warrant while at the Van Wert County Jail.

Tuesday, August 27 – a welfare check was conducted in the 1000 block of Linden Drive.

Tuesday, August 27 – an incident of disorderly conduct occurred in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Wednesday, August 28 – a domestic dispute occurred in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Wednesday, August 28 – a welfare check was conducted in the 200 block of W. Crawford St.

Wednesday, August 28 – an injury accident report was taken at the intersection of S. Shannon St. and George St.

Wednesday, August 28 – a domestic violence report was taken in the 700 block of E. Main St. After an investigation, no charges were filed.

Wednesday, August 28 – an intimidation report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main st.

Wednesday, August 28 – a two-vehicle non-injury crash occurred in the 700 block of S. Tyler St.

Wednesday, August 28 – arrested Edward Thomas Myers for domestic violence and strangulation in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Wednesday, August 28 – a report was made in reference to a bicycle being stolen two days prior in the 200 block of N. Cherry St.

Thursday, August 29 – a deceased male weas reported in the 900 block of Kear Rd.

Thursday, August 29 – found property was located in the 800 block of S. Shannon St.

Thursday, August 29 – arrested Kyle R. Poplaski for OVI after a traffic stop in the 200 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, August 29 – a theft was reported in the 1000 block of Westwood Drive.

Friday, August 30 – a theft report was made in the 600 block of Golden Oaks Drive.

Saturday, August 31 – a parking ticket was issued in the 200 block of W. Third St.

Saturday, August 31 – police responded to the 400 block of N. Cherry St. for a distraught female.

Saturday, August 31 – arrested Danielle Nicole Farrow for domestic violence.

Sunday, September 1 – a theft was reported in the 400 block of E. Main St.

Sunday, September 1 – a report of criminal damaging was taken in the 100 block of E. Third St.

Monday, September 2 – a female reported a domestic violence incident in the 400 block of E. Main St.