VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/3/2024

Tuesday September 3, 2024

5:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Sheets Road in Willshire Township for a stop sign that had been struck.

8:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of David Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

9:12 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Willshire for a complaint of harassment.

10:49 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject not feeling well.

11:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township on a complaint of a vehicle losing debris on the roadway.

11:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to retrieve a medical device located in the yard.

2:08 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject not feeling well.

2:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a noise complaint.

3:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to check a report of a disabled vehicle.

4:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point to check the welfare of a dog.

5:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of harassment.

6:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bellis Road in Washington Township on a complaint of a loose dog.

7:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bellis Road in Washington Township for a complaint of trespassing.

8:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a noise complaint.

11:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.