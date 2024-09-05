VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/4/2024

Wednesday September 4, 2024

4:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Liberty Township for an automobile alarm.

8:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Ridge Township for a stray dog.

11:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in the City of Delphos for a complaint of an abandoned dog.

12:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to assist a disabled motorist.

1:47 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the City of Van Wert on a complaint of theft.

1:57 p.m. – Deputies assisted the Adult Parole Officer with the transport of an arrested offender.

3:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

3:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Green Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:04 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a location on Brodnix Road in York Township for a trash fire that got out of control.

5:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in the City of Delphos for an abandoned dog.

5:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on the Van Wert Mercer County Line Road in Liberty Township for a report of breaking and entering to an outbuilding and theft.

6:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a motor vehicle crash. A 2014 Ford Escape driven by Jorja Forwerck of Convoy was backing out of a driveway and struck a 2004 Dodge Ram driven by Andrea Gaskill of Harrison Township, who was southbound on South Cherry Street. No injuries were reported.

9:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.

10:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on McCleery Road in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a resident.