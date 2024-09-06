VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/5/2024

Thursday September 5, 2024

12:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point to check an open line 911 call.

1:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Industrial Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

6:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a water main break.

7:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

8:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Race Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

9:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Kathy Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

9:50 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who had previously fallen.

10:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

11:54 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a fourth degree felony OVI. Jeffrey Gish Welker,57, of Harrison Township is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. No injuries were reported. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

12:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township to assist a disabled motorist.

1:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to the area of Haven Street in the Village of Scott for a report of a suspicious person.

2:49 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Vine Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

4:47 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was disoriented.

6:10 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Fifth Street in the City of Delphos for a subject having difficulty breathing.

8:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

10:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

11:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Burt Street in the City of Van Wert for a verbal dispute.