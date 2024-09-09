Church to kickoff Sunday School

Submitted information

OHIO CITY — Join us at our youth Sunday School kickoff at 9 a.m. Sunday, September 15, at St. Paul’s Church, 6077 German Church Road, Ohio City. The event is open to all children ages three to teens. The kickoff rally will feature games and food and will share the love of Jesus. An adult class is available for caregivers.

Call 567259.5006 or email STPAULSCHURCH@gmail.com or follow us on Facebook at St. Paul’s Church-Ohio City with any questions about the rally or information about services.