Help sought with annual packing event

Submitted information

First United Methodist Church in Van Wert is buzzing with excitement ahead of the annual Project 216 packing event.

Project 216 is a non-profit humanitarian food aid organization with the mission to show God’s love by empowering the community to provide highly nutritious food to people suffering from hunger around the world. This year the focus is to provide food to impoverished children in Haiti. The event will take place from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, at the Van Wert School at the Goedde.

Volunteers may sign up ahead of time in the lobby outside of the church office or online at vanwertfirst.net. Volunteers may also call the office or Jana Thompson at 419.289.0631 to sign up as well.

Donations are always welcome, which suggested donations of $25 per family or $15 per person. Donations may be given on the day of the event or ahead of time to the church office.