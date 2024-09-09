Van Wert Police blotter 9/1-9/7/24

Van Wert Police

Sunday, September 1 – arrested Shawn Thomas on an active warrant in the 1300 block of W. Main St.

Sunday, September 1 – took a report of a domestic dispute in the 600 block of S. Walnut St.

Sunday, September 1– took a report of an unruly juvenile in the 600 block of S. Market St.

Monday, September 2 – an accident report was taken in the 300 block of N. Market St.

Monday, September 2 – an unruly juvenile was reported in the 300 block of Woodland Ave.

Tuesday, September 3 – an unruly juvenile was reported in the 100 block of E. Second St.

Tuesday, September 3 – received a report of an unruly juvenlie in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Tuesday, September 3 – issued a parking citation in the 1000 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Tuesday, September 3 – a fraud report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, September 3 – arrested Martin Heffner on a warrant in the 1100 block of W. Main St.

Tuesday, September 3 – charged a juvenile with criminal damaging in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Wednesday, September 4 – took a report for grand theft auto and breaking and entering in the 400 block of S. Vine St.

Wednesday, September 4 – a traffic stop was conducted in the 700 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, September 4 – a private property accident was reported in the 400 block of W. Ervin Rd.

Thursday, September 5 – a disorderly conduct issue was reported in the 600 block of E. Jackson St.

Thursday, September 5 – an assault was reported in the 10000 block of Ohio 118.

Thursday, September 5 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of N. Harrison St.

Thursday, September 5 – a property dispute was reported in the 1100 block of Kear Rd.

Thursday, September 5 – domestic violence was reported in the 800 block of W. Main St. After an investigation, no charges were filed.

Friday, September 6 – telephone harassment was reported in the 1000 block of Westchester Court.

Friday, September 6 – arrested Eugene Munson for domestic violence by threat after an incident in the 500 block of S. Tyler St.

Friday, September 6 – a resident in the 500 block of S. Tyler St. reported a violation of a no-contact order.

Friday, September 6 – criminal trespassing and telephone harassment were reported in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Friday, September 6 – arrestd Eugene Munson Jr. in the 500 block of E. Main St. on an active warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court.

Friday, September 6 – menacing by stalking was reported in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Friday, September 6 – a liquor violation was reported in the 100 block of Christopher Crossing.

Friday, September 6 – a possible domestic violence incident was reported in the 300 block of S. Race St. No arrest was made as a result of the incident.

Saturday, September 7 – a call was received about a vehicle striking a house in the 400 block of W. Main St.

Saturday, September 7 – a theft was reported in the 10000 block of U.S. 127.

Saturday, September 7 – arrested Jake Berndt for domestic violence.