VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/6/2024

Friday September 6, 2024

1:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two suspicious persons.

2:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of George Street in the City of Van Wert to check an audible alarm.

4:24 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

7:35 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having difficulty breathing.

10:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

11:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Beamer Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a juvenile who had not reported to school.

11:16 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Larry Wayne Wilson,55, of Tully Township where he was held for a court hearing and released.

12:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bebb Street in the Village of Venedocia to check the welfare of a resident.

1:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a complaint of a loose dog.

1:29 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Greenville Road in Ridge Township for a subject who had fallen.

1:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on the Village of Willshire to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

2:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

8:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of trespassing.

8:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

10:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.