VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/7/2024

Saturday September 7, 2024

1:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to check for a vehicle involved in a motor vehicle crash in Allen County Indiana.

3:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a report of a cow in the roadway.

4:17 a.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire responded to a location on Griswold Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a vehicle striking a gas meter. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

6:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township.

12:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Burris Road in Liberty Township for a complaint of standing corn obstructing the view at an intersection.

2:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of dark smoke in the area.

3:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Vine Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Convoy to investigate the report of a possible gun shot. It was found to be a water bottle that was ran over.

6:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wood Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of reckless driving.

7:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a complaint of a suspicious vehicle.

8:38 p.m. – Dispatched Wren and Convoy EMS to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township for a report of an unconscious subject.

9:44 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Van Horn Road in Tully Township on a complaint of a drone being flown near his residence.

10:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pearson Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on John Brown Road in the City of Van Wert to check an open door.

11:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a residential alarm.

11:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Road in Ridge Township to investigate a complaint of menacing.

