VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/8/2024

Sunday September 8, 2024

8:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Shawn Road in Tully Township for a complaint of a loose dog.

10:13 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who was ill.

10:56 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Tully Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

1:32 p.m. – Deputies spoke to a resident on a complaint of a domestic dispute that had taken place at a residence on U.S. 224 in Jackson Township.

2:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township to check an open line 911 call.

2:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Ridge Township to check an open line 911 call.

2:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Brickner Road in Washington Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

3:11 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. One vehicle rolled onto its side. There were two subjects inside the vehicle, that being driven by a juvenile. Minor injuries were suspected but no one was transported to the hospital.

5:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 697 in Washington Township to assist with a juvenile being unruly.

8:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a complaint of domestic violence.

10:30 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a residence on Pettit Street in the Village of Convoy for a gas odor investigation.

11:43 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Fife Road in Union Township for a subject with chest pain.