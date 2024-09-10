VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/9/2024

Monday September 9, 2024

3:08 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Slane Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject with chest pain.

4:13 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Elm Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having difficulty breathing.

4:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township.

6:16 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject reported as not breathing.

7:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of a stray dog.

10:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Colwell Road in Union Township for a complaint of a stray dog trying to get their chickens.

10:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Pratt Street in the City of Van Wert for a stray dog.

12:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a complaint of harassment.

12:24 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Joel Lee Crawford, 36, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:36 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Mendon Road in Ridge Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

1:44 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who had fallen.

3:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Werner Road in Tully Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

4:44 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with chest pains.

5:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Brodnix Road in York Township for a report of a suspicious male subject walking in the area.

7:45 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

8:39 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation, and failure to appear. Danal Martin Parsons, 54, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.