VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/10/2024

Tuesday September 10, 2024

1:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

7:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a resident on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Zimmerman Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle. \

9:15 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Convoy on a complaint of possible child abuse.

9:21 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who was not feeling well.

10:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a loose dog.

11:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hospital Drive in the City of Van Wert for a report of a domestic dispute.

11:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of harassment.

12:16 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject with abdominal pain.

12:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sands Road in York Township for a complaint of visibility issues caused by standing field corn.

3:32 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a commercial fire alarm.

4:38 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 81 in the Village of Willshire for a subject with stroke symptoms.

9:11 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Shenk Road in Washington Township for a subject who fell.