VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/10/2024
Tuesday September 10, 2024
1:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.
7:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a resident on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
8:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
8:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Zimmerman Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle. \
9:15 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Convoy on a complaint of possible child abuse.
9:21 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who was not feeling well.
10:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
10:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a loose dog.
11:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hospital Drive in the City of Van Wert for a report of a domestic dispute.
11:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
12:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of harassment.
12:16 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject with abdominal pain.
12:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
2:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sands Road in York Township for a complaint of visibility issues caused by standing field corn.
3:32 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a commercial fire alarm.
4:38 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 81 in the Village of Willshire for a subject with stroke symptoms.
9:11 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Shenk Road in Washington Township for a subject who fell.
POSTED: 09/12/24 at 8:21 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement