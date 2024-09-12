VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/11/2024

Wednesday September 11, 2024

8:40 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Tully Township for a subject who was incoherent.

8:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:16 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Kreischer Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with left arm numbness.

12:02 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS and Ohio City EMS to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Willshire Township for a subject with leg pain.

1:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:29 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

3:01 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Convoy for a report of possible child abuse.

5:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.

6:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Slack Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of four-wheeler being reckless on the roadway.

6:25 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire and Rockford Fire to a report of a residential structure fire at 15921 Ohio 709 Lot 46 in Liberty Township. Deputies and CERT assisted at the scene.

7:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hawthorne Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Skinner Street in the Village of Ohio City for a loose dog.

11:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Harrison Township to check an abandoned 911 call.