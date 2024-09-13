VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/13/2024

Thursday September 12, 2024

12:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Marsh Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

5:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Blaine Street in the Village of Scott for a report of an open door.

7:41 a.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S.127 near Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township. CERT responded to assist with traffic control. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

9:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Clay Road in Washington Township.

10:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in Ridge Township to contact a resident for Powell Police.

12:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a loose dog.

12:17 p.m. – Deputies along with Ottoville EMS responded to a residence on Bockey Road in Jackson Township for a medical alarm.

1:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Schumm Road in Willshire Township to check the property for possible trespasser.

2:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

2:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a complaint of assault and property damage.

7:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a complaint of trespassing.

7:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of threats.

7:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.