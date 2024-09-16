VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/13/2024

Friday September 13, 2024

2:16 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.

7:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Ridge Township for a complaint of a loose dog.

10:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bockey Road in Washington Township to standby as a peace officer.

10:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:14 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with chest pain.

12:44 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who was ill.

5:49 p.m. – Deputies spoke with residents in the City of Van Wert for a child custody dispute.

7:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mason Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

7:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Skinner Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of a loose dog.

8:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a subject driving the wrong direction.

10:10 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Tully Township for a subject with side pain.