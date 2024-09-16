VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/14/2024
Saturday September 14, 2024
1:26 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with chest pain.
1:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fife Road in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of a subject being disorderly.
7:18 a.m. – Deputies investigated a report of threats at a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.
9:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Glenmore Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of manure being dumped in the roadway.
10:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township to check the welfare of a female sitting in the ditch.
2:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.
2:42 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area of High Street in the Village of Convoy for an odor investigation.
3:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of harassment.
3:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township to assist a stranded motorist.
4:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township.
6:29 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area of Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for an odor investigation.
6:46 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Front Street in Willshire Township for a subject who had fallen.
8:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of an unwanted subject.
10:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
11:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a subject being disorderly.
