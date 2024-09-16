VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/14/2024

Saturday September 14, 2024

1:26 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with chest pain.

1:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fife Road in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of a subject being disorderly.

7:18 a.m. – Deputies investigated a report of threats at a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

9:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Glenmore Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of manure being dumped in the roadway.

10:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township to check the welfare of a female sitting in the ditch.

2:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

2:42 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area of High Street in the Village of Convoy for an odor investigation.

3:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of harassment.

3:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township to assist a stranded motorist.

4:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township.

6:29 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area of Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for an odor investigation.

6:46 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Front Street in Willshire Township for a subject who had fallen.

8:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of an unwanted subject.

10:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a subject being disorderly.