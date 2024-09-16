VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/15/2024

Sunday September 15, 2024

1:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kimmet Road in Jennings Township to check an open line 911 call.

1:43 a.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS responded to an area of hessian Road in Jackson Township for a motor vehicle crash. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

5:03 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Boroff Road in Ridge Township for a subject who had fallen.

11:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Walnut Street in the Village of Elgin on a complaint of juveniles riding four-wheelers and trespassing.

12:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of juveniles riding go-cart, and dirt bike on village streets.

1:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of possible abuse.

4:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a complaint of a vehicle pulling a trailer with items falling off.

6:12 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Poe Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of fraud.

6:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township to standby as a peace officer.