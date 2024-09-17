VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/16/2024

Monday September 16, 2024

7:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bockey Road in Jackson Township for a report of an injured deer in the roadway.

8:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of a loose dog.

8:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of a suspicious male in the area.

11:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in the Village of Willshire for a vehicle being stopped in the roadway with the driver not acting appropriately. Ohio City EMS responded to check the subject’s medical condition. Joshua Dean Pennell, 38, of Willshire was arrested for OVI refusal, rules for driving in marked lanes, and parking on highway. He was issued a citation with a summons for a court appearance.

1:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

3:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Balliet Road in Harrison Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle trespassing on private property.

3:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a report of a semi-truck that was stopped along the roadway with a subject throwing boxes into the ditch. The vehicle was later located and stopped. The driver, a 28-year-old male from California was issued a citation for littering. The driver returned to the scene to retrieve the 64 boxes of lettuce.

4:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Feasby Wisener Road in Jackson Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

4:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

5:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of harassment.

5:46 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos Fire to a residence on Wellman Road in Washington Township for a report of a grill fire.

5:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a complaint of harassment.

6:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

8:21 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to an area of Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a subject passed out.

11:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of harassment.