VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/17/2024

Tuesday, September 17, 2024

5:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township to check an open line 911 call.

5:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 49 near Ohio 81 in Willshire

Township. A 2023 Kenworth driven by Surinder Singh of Friant, California was turning westbound off Ohio 49 at Ohio 81 and cut the corner too short. The rear of the trailer went up over the guard rail and got stuck and had to be lifted off the guard rail by a wrecker. No injuries were reported and the rig was able to be driven from the scene.

6:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

9:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 709 in York Township for a complaint ofcriminal damaging.

12:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

1:56 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Bebb Street in the Village of Venedocia for a subject having difficulty breathing.

3:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township to contact a resident for Van Wert juvenile probation.

4:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

4:38 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to an area of Rye Drive in the City of Van Wert for an odor investigation.

5:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a possible domestic in a moving vehicle. The vehicle was not located.

6:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for an automated response from an iPhone of a possible crash, nothing was located.

7:03 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Upperman Road in Washington Township for a medical alarm. It was canceled enroute.

8:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Chestnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.