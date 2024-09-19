VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/18/2024

Wednesday September 18, 2024

6:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

6:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a motor vehicle crash. A 2018 Dodge Durango driven by James Brycen Wolf of Bluffton, Indiana was southbound on Schumm Rd. Due to the dense fog, Unit One did not see the stop sign at the T-intersection with Ohio 81 and went through the intersection and off the roadway, then struck a ditch, road sign post, and several small trees and bushes before coming to a stop in the field. The SUV sustained disabling damage but no injuries were reported.

7:23 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject who was ill.

7:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jefferson Street in the City of Delphos for a loose dog.

1:13 p.m. – Dispatched Conoy Fire to a location on Mentzer Road in Tully Township for a commercial fire alarm.

3:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a subject trespassing.

3:15 p.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS to a residence on Defiance Trail Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject who had fallen and has lacerations.

4:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a suspicious person.

4:22 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a possible diabetic emergency.

5:44 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Oak Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with chest pain.

6:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

7:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to assist a disabled motorist.

9:07 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Eric Alan Braun, 53, of Decatur, Indiana is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Linn Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of theft.

11:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.