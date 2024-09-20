VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/19/2024

Thursday September 19, 2024

4:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Linn Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of an open door.

5:10 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a subject with vertigo.

9:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of a loose dog.

10:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

11:34 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire and Rockford Fire to 402 W. Jefferson St. in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a garage fire. Deputies and CERT assisted at the scene.

12:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to assist a disabled motorist.

1:39 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from U.S. 33 in Willshire Township on a complaint of fraud involving cryptocurrency.

2:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Colwell Road in Union Township for a report of a protection order violation.

3:21 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash at Ohio 116 and Middle Point Road in Ridge Township. A 2024 Ford Edge driven by Alexander Welker, 22, of Middle Point, was eastbound at 55 mph approaching the intersection of Ohio 116 and Middle Point Road. A 2022 Honda CR-V driven by Janet Bell, 70, of Van Wert, was westbound at 50 mph approaching the intersection. Welker failed to yield while turning left, causing the accident. He was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

3:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Skinner Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a loose dog.

3:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tyler Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jackson Street in the Village of Wren for a complaint of harassment.

8:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

10:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on George Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of domestic violence.

11:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police.