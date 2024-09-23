Van Wert Police blotter 9/15-9/22/24

Van Wert Police

Sunday, September 15 – arrested Quentin K. Vielma of Payne for OVI after an accident in the 500 block of S. Tyler St.

Sunday, September 15 – arrested Chloe Mansfield and charged her with domestic violence after an incident in the 100 block of S. Wall St.

Sunday, September 15 – arrested Chad Eickholt and Tara Eickholt, both of Cloverdale with theft in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Sunday, September 15 – a non-criminal report was filed in the 1000 block of S. Washington St.

Monday, September 16 – arrested Trey L. Plaugher, 20, for domestic violence in the 400 block of Burt St.

Monday, September 16 – a criminal mischief incident occurred in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Monday, September 16 – arrested Jessica Dolan and Adan Rivera for theft in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Monday, September 16 – a wallet with an ID card was turned into the police department.

Tuesday, September 17 – a domestic violence by threat report was taken in the 600 block of Liberty St.

Tuesday, September 17 – received a call about a menacing incident.

Wednesday, September 18 – arrested Brandon Michael Clark on a Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. The arrest was made in the 400 block of S. Race St.

Wednesday, September 18 – a city ordinance violation report was taken in the 300 block of S. Harrison St.

Wednesday, September 18 – a city ordinance violation report was taken in the 700 block of E. Central Ave.

Wednesday, September 18 – arrested Jeffery Lee Allen Kallas for assault after he allegedly punched a male in the mouth in the 100 block of N. Chestnut St.

Wednesday, September 18 – a two-vehicle non-injury crash occurred in the 1000 block of S. Shannon St.

Wednesday, September 18 – an unruly juvenile was reported in the 1100 block of Bell Ave.

Thursday, September 19 – received a report of telephone harassment in the 1000 block of W. Main St.

Thursday, September 19 – officers assisted EMS in the 900 block of Southway St.

Thursday, September 19 – a motor vehicle was towed from the 300 block of S. Harrison St. due to a city ordinance violation.

Thursday, September 19 – a domestic violence report was taken in the 200 block of S. Wayne St. After an investigation, no charges were filed.

Friday, September 20 – arrested Joaquin M. Estrada, 49, for persistent disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of S. Washington St.

Friday, September 20 – arrested a 14-year-old for theft after an incident in the 100 block of W. Main St.

Friday, September 20 – officers were called to the 200 block of Burt St. for a distraught female.

Friday, September 20 – an assault was reported in the 1200 block of Washington St.

Saturday, September 21 – a parking ticket was issued in the 900 block of Kiger St.

Saturday, September 21 – a parking ticket was issued in the 1000 block of Elm St.

Sunday, September 22 – officers took a report for domestic violence for an incident that occurred in the 100 block of Hawthorne St.