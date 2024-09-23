VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/20/2024

Friday September 20, 2024

1:17 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who was bleeding.

1:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Ohio 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a cow.

2:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township to check the welfare of a resident.

2:58 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a possible electrical fire.

3:50 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Liberty Township on a complaint of a barking dog.

4:21 a.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire and EMS, and Van Wert Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Mendon Road in York Township. A 2021 Ford Bronco driven by Leslie Ellen Weisenberger of Mendon was southbound in the 18000 block of Mendon Rd. The SUV went off the right side of the road and struck a mailbox post and two trees, causing it to spin back onto the roadway. Weisenberger was taken to OhioHeath Van Wert Hospital for possible injuries and the Bronco sustained disabling damaging. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and the crash remains under investigation.

8:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Railroad Steet in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of trespassing.

8:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township for a report of an abandoned vehicle.

1:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a person driving the wrong direction.

2:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a report of a motor vehicle crash on private property. No injuries were reported.

3:31 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Washington Street in the Village of Wren for a subject who was ill.

4:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a resident on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

4:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of juveniles riding a go-cart on the street.

4:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire to check the welfare of a juvenile.

5:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to check the property for a subject reported as being suicidal.

6:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township on a complaint of a road crew working with no traffic control or warning signs.

6:18 p.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire and EMS responded to an area of U.S. Route 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Unit One was south bound on US 127 near Wren Landeck Road. Driver of Unit One side swiped Unit Two before rear ending Unit Three. Driver of Unit One was transported to Ohio Health Van Wert. Unit One was a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Unit Two was a 2024 Peterbilt, and Unit Three was a 2001 Kenworth. No injuries were reported.

7:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township to check the welfare of a resident.

7:36 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Washington Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who passed out.

8:07 p.m. – Deputies along with Wren EMS responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. A 2016 Scion FRS driven by Tanner Norman of Liberty Township was northbound on Ohio 49 near Foster School Rd. when a deer entered the roadway causing the vehicle to strike the deer on the front driver’s side of the vehicle. The front airbags deployed. All occupants of the vehicle were treated by Wren EMS on scene.