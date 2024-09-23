VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/21/2024

Saturday September 21, 2024

12:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a resident.

12:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Fife Road in Hoaglin Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

2:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Central Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of juveniles being out and being disorderly.

9:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Monroe Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

9:40 a.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Carpenter Road in Washington Township. A 2005 Mercury Sable driven by Alexander Gene Hefner, 19, of Washington Township, was westbound on Carpenter Rd. between Converse Roselm Rd. and Middle Point Wetzel Rd. The car ran off the right side of the road three times, traveling through the corn field on the north side of the roadway through the fence at 20843 Carpenter Rd and crashed the passenger side into a tree. Hefner had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to Mercy Health in Lima.

2:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to standby as a peace officer while property was retrieved.

4:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Feasby Wisener Road in Tully Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Horn Road in Tully Township for a complaint of theft.

9:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Marsh Road in Ridge Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

10:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was located.

11:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of trespassing.