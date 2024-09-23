VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/22/2024

Sunday September 22, 2024

2:39 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Sidle Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with abdominal and shoulder pain.

11:11 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Gilliland Road in Ridge Township for a subject possibly having a heart attack.

11:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

1:02 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Vine Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

1:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Kear Road in the City of Van Wert on a report of a stray dog.

1:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a report of domestic violence. Bratton E. Lachmond, 35, of Van Wert was arrested for first degree misdemeanor assault. He was issued a summons to appear and was released.

1:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Ohio City Storage Units on Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of breaking and entering.

2:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township to assist Adams County, Indiana in looking for a subject that was threatening to harm themselves.

5:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:25 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a subject possibly having a heart attack.

9:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

10:33 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject who had fallen.