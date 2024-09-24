VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/23/2024

Monday September 23, 2024

1:56 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

3:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.

4:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

5:12 a.m. – Deputies and Convoy EMS responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a report of a subject not breathing.

5:42 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos Fire to a residence on Shenk Road in Washington Township for an active carbon monoxide detector.

8:36 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of threats.

8:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tyler Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of attempted breaking and entering.

10:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mentzer Drive in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a stray dog.

11:03 a.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

1:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Zimmerman Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wayne Street in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of two loose dogs.

3:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township to standby as a peace officer.

4:47 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Sunrise Court in the City of Van Wert for a subject with back pain.

5:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Jackson Township for a complaint of theft.

6:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Washington Township to standby as a peace officer.

6:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Horn Road in Tully Township to check the welfare of a juvenile.

7:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kreischer Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of trespassing.