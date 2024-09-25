VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/24/2024

Tuesday September 24, 2024

11:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Founders Circle in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:03 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with stroke symptoms.

12:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of two oversized loads needing traffic assistance.

12:20 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Van Wert Paulding County Line Road in Union Township reference to retrieving property.

12:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to assist a disabled motorist.

1:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Alspach Road in Liberty Township for a complaint of a loose dog.

1:25 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with abdominal pain.

2:38 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a subject with back pain.

3:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia to assist with a juvenile being unruly.

5:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to check for a vehicle reported as being off the roadway.

8:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.